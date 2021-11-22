Zika spread: Women and child development dept takes measures to keep shelter home inmates safe

The women and child development department is taking elaborate safety measures to keep shelter home inmates protected from the Zika virus under the recently launched initiative, said Vikas Singh, district probation officer in Lucknow.

“We are planning thorough anti-fogging drives at shelter homes to keep the inmates safe from the infection,” said Singh.

He said the drive would be carried out on the same pattern as it was conducted during Covid 19 outbreak. “The drive would be more or less similar. However, this time the focus will be more on anti-larvae spraying and keeping a check on places vulnerable to mosquito breeding,” said Singh.

The city has around 31 homes that include shelter homes, observation homes and women shelter homes. Of the total, eight establishments are being run by the government and the rest are run by private bodies. However, the officials said that the drive would cover all the shelter homes on a precautionary basis.

Last year around 57 minor girls, including five pregnant girls from a shelter home in Kanpur, were tested Covid-19 positive. However, this time when the Zika virus cases are on the rise, the department seems in no mood to take any chances.