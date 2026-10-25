After Shraddha Dubey’s arrest in cafe owner's death case, Lucknow cops mull reward for ‘escape aide’ Aamir

Lucknow police are considering announcing a reward for Aamir, a man suspected of helping Shraddha Dubey flee to Nepal and subsequently leave the neighbouring country after the October 9 murder of cafe owner Shiva Sharma. A senior police officer had earlier said Shraddha disclosed the names of people who allegedly assisted her escape. (ANI)

This follows the arrest of Shraddha’s sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish in Nagpur, police sources said on Saturday.

The move comes as investigators seek to identify people who allegedly helped the trio evade arrest following the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma on October 9.

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Escape via Nepal route A senior police officer had earlier said Shraddha disclosed the names of people who allegedly assisted her escape.

According to sources, Aamir, a friend of Shraddha, allegedly helped her navigate the Nepal route. Investigators are examining his suspected role and whether he provided further assistance to the accused while they were on the run.

However, the proposed reward has not been officially confirmed. When contacted by Hindustan Times, the DCP (Central) denied that Aamir had been arrested or detained. His current whereabouts remain unclear.