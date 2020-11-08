e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 3 more succumb to Covid, 74 test positive

Ludhiana: 3 more succumb to Covid, 74 test positive

So far, 20,731 patients have tested positive in district while the number of active cases currently stands at 547. Ludhiana’s recovery rate is 93.26%, health officials said.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The three who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours include a 57-year-old woman from Muradpura, an 80-year-old man from Ghumar Mandi and a 50-year-old man from Dugri.
The three who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours include a 57-year-old woman from Muradpura, an 80-year-old man from Ghumar Mandi and a 50-year-old man from Dugri.(HT FILE)
         

Covid infections in the district continued on the upward trajectory with 74 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded three more deaths, taking the toll to 847.

So far, 20,731 patients have tested positive in district while the number of active cases currently stands at 547. Ludhiana’s recovery rate is 93.26%, health officials said.

The three who succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours include a 57-year-old woman from Muradpura, an 80-year-old man from Ghumar Mandi and a 50-year-old man from Dugri.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In