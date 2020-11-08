e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: 67 more test positive for Covid-19

Ludhiana: 67 more test positive for Covid-19

So far, the district has recorded 20, 798 Covid cases, of which 19, 403 have recovered while 847 patients have succumbed. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that efforts are on to keep people safe from Covid-19.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As many as 67 persons, including two healthcare workers, a cop and an undertrial, tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana, taking the number of active cases to 545 on Sunday.

So far, the district has recorded 20, 798 Covid cases, of which 19, 403 have recovered while 847 patients have succumbed. Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that efforts are on to keep people safe from Covid-19.

He said that 83 patients have tested positive in the last 24 hours, of which 67 belong to Ludhiana while 16 are from other districts and states.

The DC further said samples of 1, 920 patients were sent for testing on Sunday.

6 patients from outside Ludhiana succumb in city

Sharma revealed that six patients from outside Ludhiana breathed their last in city hospitals on Sunday. The deceased include two patients from Kapurthala, one each from Jalandhar and Bathinda districts and two from Rajasthan.

Advising residents to stay indoors as much as possible, the DC said that as many as 106 persons were sent for home quarantine on Sunday.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In