e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Active cases rise to 674 as Diwali nears

Ludhiana: Active cases rise to 674 as Diwali nears

Worryingly, the active cases in the district have crossed the 600-mark after over a month. The number of active cases currently stands at 674.

cities Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With more and more people venturing out in the festive season, Covid-19 cases seem to be on a surge in Ludhiana. The district recorded 74 fresh infection in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday. Apart from that, three more persons succumbed to the virus in the district.

Worryingly, the active cases in the district have crossed the 600-mark after over a month. The number of active cases currently stands at 674.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that as many as 131 persons were sent into home quarantine on Tuesday. The district’s cumulative count of cases stands at 20, 965 while the toll is 852. Those who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours include: an 85-year-old woman of Satguru Nagar, two men, aged 39 and 74, of Jammu Colony and Mann village respectively.

top news
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on Bihar polls
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In