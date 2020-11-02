e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Approvals given for abstracting groundwater

Ludhiana: Approvals given for abstracting groundwater

CICU held a special campaign to clear pending applications for groundwater abstraction from Central Ground Water Authority.

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With an aim to get clearance/NOC for the pending applications for groundwater abstraction from Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) organised a special camp for the industry at the CICU office in the Focal Point area on Monday.

Officials from CGWA and the department of industries and commerce participated in the camp and approvals were issued to the industry after verification.

CICU president, Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “Many industrialists had applied for the NOC but the cases were pending for a long time. We have been pursuing them and a special camp was organised on Monday to dispose of/clear the pending cases. Over 300 industrialists participated in the camp and many were given approval by the authorities.”

CICU general secretary, Pankaj Sharma said deliberations were also done to make it easier for the industry to get the NOC and more such camps will be organised in the coming days.

top news
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
From BRICS to SCO: India, China leaders to have face time at 5 summits in November
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
Rahane, Dhawan seal DC win to reach playoffs
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
China shops for graphene clothes for PLA soldiers at Ladakh border, flaunts it
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Malabar exercise to start from Tuesday in Bay of Bengal
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In