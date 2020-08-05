e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: ASI held for accepting bribe from assault accused in lieu of giving him clean chit

Ludhiana: ASI held for accepting bribe from assault accused in lieu of giving him clean chit

The VB arrested the errant cop red-handed immediately after he accepted the bribe and pocketed the amount.

cities Updated: Aug 05, 2020 04:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Ludhiana police for accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 in lieu of favouring an accused in an assault case and giving a clean chit in the case on Tuesday.

The VB arrested ASI Jaswinder Singh red-handed immediately after he accepted the bribe and pocketed the amount. The cash was recovered from his pocket.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, VB) Rupinder Singh said that Ajay Tiwari of Bachittar Nagar in Jamalpur contacted the VB and lodged a complaint that the ASI was demanding a bribe from him for favouring him in the case.

Tiwari told the VB that an unidentified person had assaulted his neighbour Uday Kant Rao on May 3 and he had been falsely implicated based on suspicion. Rao had even lodged an FIR against him, and he was arrested on May 5 and sent to judicial remand.

Tiwari added that he was bailed out on July 27. His wife had filed an application with the commissioner of police, Rakesh Agrawal, for re-investigation. The police chief had marked an inquiry on the application.

On August 1, Tiwari was called to the police station where the ASI demanded ₹25,000 in cash as a bribe for giving him a clean chit in the case. The deal was cracked for ₹20,000, to be paid in two installments.

On Tuesday the VB laid a trap and arrested the errant cop. A case under Section 7 of the Prohibition of Corruption Act was registered.

TAINT ON KHAKI

July 19: A head constable deputed at Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested for supplying narcotics among the inmates. The jail staff had arrested the accused during special checking and recovered eight packets of tobacco tucked in his shoes.

July 18: The division number 2 police arrested a constable for duping a delivery man employed with a gas agency of an LPG gas cylinder.

July 17: Head constable Surinder Kumar deputed at Kanganwal police post was arrested on graft charges. The accused had changed the entire FIR for a bribe of ₹50,000 to benefit a drug peddler.

