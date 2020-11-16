e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: ASI suspended, three cops transferred for custodial torture

Ludhiana: ASI suspended, three cops transferred for custodial torture

Advocates Sidharth Chandi and Mohit Chandi alleged that they were thrashed in lock-up

cities Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Advocates protesting outside Ludhiana police commissioner’s office on Monday.
Advocates protesting outside Ludhiana police commissioner’s office on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Two days after lawyer brothers, Sidharth Chandi and Mohit Chandi, were allegedly beaten up in custody, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sham Singh, after a meeting with a delegation of advocates.

The police chief also transferred Haibowal station house officer (SHO) Jaskanwal Singh, ASI Didar Singh and constable Hemant to the police lines with immediate effect, and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter.

Another delegation of lawyers, along with the two advocate brothers, went to meet the police commissioner in the evening, however, he was not available. Following this, the advocates staged a protest outside the commissioner’s office for about 45 minutes.

Later, joint commissioner of police and SIT head Bhagirath Singh Meena met the advocates, who handed over a written complaint to him.

District bar association general secretary Gagandeep Singh Saini said the SIT head had assured an FIR against errant cops and said that the footage of closed-circuit television cameras, installed at the police station, would be procured.

In the written complaint, advocate Sidharth Chandi named 10 cops, including inspector Jaskanwal Singh Sekhon, ASI Sham Singh, ASI Bhinderpal, constables Hemant, Inderjit and Gagandeep Singh, Sarabha Nagar SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala, ASI Malkit Singh and ASI Didar Singh.

The advocate further alleged that when the cops were thrashing them, the SHO was heard saying that they should not have dared to go against the liquor sellers in the area as they “run the government”. The SHO allegedly also threatened to implicate the brothers in a rape case and brandished a gun at them.

The complainant also alleged that when the cops were beating them, SHO Madhu Bala had visited the police station.

When Sidharth requested her for help, the woman sub-inspector allegedly abused him and asked the police personnel to thrash them.

top news
Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Milestone trip to space station for 4 astronauts
Milestone trip to space station for 4 astronauts
Former Bengaluru mayor arrested in riots case after 3 months
Former Bengaluru mayor arrested in riots case after 3 months
India favours bilateral free trade agreements over China-led RCEP
India favours bilateral free trade agreements over China-led RCEP
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
Covid update: Another vaccine’s 94% efficacy claim; WHO says vaccine not enough
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In