Ludhiana bizman booked for issuing fake e-way bills

In his police complaint, Hanmeet Singh who owns M/s Manmeet Alloys in Jugiana, Sahnewal alleged that in December 2019, the accused Sunil Kumar of Model Town Extension had generated e-way bills and issued invoices worth lakhs of rupees to him

cities Updated: Feb 02, 2020 22:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The police on Saturday booked a businessman for generating bogus e-way bills (GST related challans for transporting consignments) and issuing fake invoices worth lakhs of rupees.

In his police complaint, Hanmeet Singh who owns M/s Manmeet Alloys in Jugiana, Sahnewal alleged that in December 2019, the accused Sunil Kumar of Model Town Extension had generated e-way bills and issued invoices worth lakhs of rupees to him. Upon checking online, the victim found out that GST amount does not match with that given in the invoices issued by the accused.

Later, when Hanmeet met the transporter who was to deliver the consignment to him revealed that the accused had booked the vehicle, however, no goods were supplied by him on the said date.

He then filed a complaint with the police alleging that he has been duped of lakhs of rupees by the accused who had generated bogus e-way bills and issued fake invoices to him.

Division Number 6 assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Lal, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused following an inquiry by the economic offence wing.

The accused is on the run and will soon be nabbed, the police said.

