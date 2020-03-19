e-paper
Ludhiana Central Jail: Junior clerk arrested for misbehaving with seniors

Accused was in an inebriated condition

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 21:54 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A junior clerk at the Ludhiana Central Jail was arrested by Division number 7 police for tearing an official letter and misbehaving with the seniors. The accused, Nawab Khan, was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

The complainant, Kashmiri Lal, line officer at the jail, said, “I had given him an official letter and instructed him to mention the dispatch number on it. Instead of performing his duty, he tore the letter and created a ruckus outside the room of women clerical staff.”

Assistant sub-inspector Tajinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.

