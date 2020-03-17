Ludhiana civil hospital lacks trained hands to operate ventilators

cities

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:44 IST

The health department claims to have made elaborate arrangements to tackle the spread of novel coronavirus, but the situation in the government-run facility does not present a rosy picture.

Fourteen ventilators are gathering dust for almost a year in the civil hospital. To top it all, the hospital and health department office are staring at an acute shortage of sanitisers.

The state of affairs could be gauged from the fact that medical reimbursement staff of the health department has written a letter to authorities, urging them to provide sanitisers and face masks as they are deployed in public-dealing department.

Sources in the department said the civil hospital had got only 10 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits for the staffers who are treating Covid-19 suspects.

“The authorities are concerned about the public, but least bothered about paramedical staff and employees working with the department. The paramedical staff is dealing with infected patients whereas the health department employees engage with the public on daily basis. Our repeated requests of hand sanitisers and face marks have been declined,” said one of the health department employees.

Of the 14 ventilators, nine are lying unused at the paediatric ward and the remaining ones at operation theatre. One such ventilator costs ₹14 lakh.

These devices support breathing. Ventilators get oxygen into the lungs, remove carbon dioxide from the body and assist the patients when they are unable to breathe on their own, a condition most commonly found among Covid- 19 patients.

“No ventilator has been used as we do not have trained staff. However, the critical cases could be taken to CMCH and DMCH. Besides, they could be rushed to premier government hospitals such as PGIMER in Chandigarh and Rajindra Hospital in Patiala,” said senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Ravi Dutt.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We have made arrangement of 38 ventilators in different private medical facilities to treat Covid-19 patients.”

Civil hospital takes proactive measure

Taking proactive measures amid the rising cases of Covid- 19, the civil hospital has sought 100 pieces of N95 mask, 100 kits of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 5,000 triple-layered masks along with 50 hand sanitisers and 10 units of VTM bottles.

SMO Dutt said, “We have adequate arrangement to tackle any exigency. The list has been sent to health department.”