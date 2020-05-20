e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: Committee formed to look into arhtiyas’ demand of opening city mandi for six days a week

Ludhiana: Committee formed to look into arhtiyas’ demand of opening city mandi for six days a week

The move comes after market committee officials approached Ludhiana DC with the demand of arhtiyas on Wednesday

cities Updated: May 20, 2020 21:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The committee members will look into the demands and submit a plan, detailing the measures to be taken for managing crowd in the mandi.
The committee members will look into the demands and submit a plan, detailing the measures to be taken for managing crowd in the mandi.(HT File)
         

Deputy commissioner (DC), Ludhiana, Pradeep Agrawal has formed a three-member committee to look into the demands of arhtiyas (commission agents) of opening of city sabzi mandi for six days a week.

The move comes after market committee officials approached DC Agrawal with the demand of arhtiyas on Wednesday. The committee members include sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) (west), Amrinder Singh Malhi, additional deputy commissioner of police -1 (ADCP), Gurpreet Singh Sikand and district mandi officer (DMO) Jaswinder Dhaliwal.

DC Agrawal said, “The committee members will look into the demands and submit a plan, detailing the measures to be taken for managing gathering in the mandi.”

Following the complaints of huge gathering at sabzi mandi near Jalandhar bypass, the administration had, on April 3, restricted the sale of vegetables and fruits in the mandi to three days—Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Only listed suppliers, who sell veggies to street vendors in the city’s 95 wards, were issued passes to enter the market.

Ruing losses due to decline in sales, the arhtiyas have demanded that the mandi be opened for six days a week. They also demanded that customers, other than vendors, should also be allowed in the mandi.

President of Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association, Gurkamal Singh, said that arhtiyas have been facing losses as people were not allowed to enter the market. The vendors listed with the market committee purchase veggies from the select arhtiyas only, as they illegally buy vegetables from other markets situated outside the city, he said.

“Arhtiyas also face losses as perishable items rot due to gap of a day. They are ready to take all required precautions, but the administration should open the mandi for six days a week,” added singh.

