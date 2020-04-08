Ludhiana: Contractor among three booked for violating curfew guidelines

cities

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:57 IST

A contractor, owner of house and his brother has been booked for violating lockdown guidelines in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar here, police said.

Despite curfew following the coronavirus outbreak, a resident of Daba has engaged labourers for construction of his house. The police reached the spot and stopped the construction work.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kumar of Dashmesh Nagar, his brother Mukesh Garg and labour contractor Gurjit Singh.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Meet Ram, who is investigating the case, said that the police received information that construction of a house was underway in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar. When the police reached the spot, they found labourers working on the site.

The police lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 188, 269 and 336 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). A hunt is on for their arrest.