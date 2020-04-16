e-paper
Ludhiana cops use mild force to disperse protesters amid curfew

Protesting labourers were demanding grocery and other essential items

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Police had to use mild force as labourers in large numbers thronged the Sherpur area on the second consecutive day, demanding grocery and other essential items. They alleged that though the administration had distributed ration, they had ignored those who had nothing to eat. Police assured them that they will be provided all essentials, however, when they did not pay heed, cops had to resort to cane charge.

Following the incident, heavy police force was deployed in the area to ensure people stayed inside their houses. Moti Nagar station house office (SHO) inspector Varunjit Singh, however, refuted allegations of using force against protestors.

