Ludhiana: Cracker sales go up a day before Diwali

The wholesale dealers stated that though the footfall was comparatively lower than the previous years, they are still hopeful of clearing the stock by Saturday.

cities Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 01:34 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Residents purchasing crackers in Ludhiana.
Residents purchasing crackers in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

After witnessing a lull throughout the week, the cracker market in Ludhiana’s Dana Mandi saw a huge rush on Friday, a day before Diwali.

The wholesale dealers stated that though the footfall was comparatively lower than the previous years, they are still hopeful of clearing the stock by Saturday.

A visit to the market on Friday afternoon revealed that though a large number of customers had turned up to make last-minute purchases, most of them preferred to buy crackers in small quantities. Many were also seen flouting distancing norms and carelessly roaming around without masks.

Pradeep Gupta, president of Dana Mandi Cracker Association, said, “Due to the pandemic, people’s buying capacity is lower this year but they are still keen on buying at least a few crackers.” said Gupta. He added that though they have stocked up green crackers too, these are finding only a few takers.

The usual favourites, including fuljhadi (sparklers), chakri and anar (fountain), rockets and bombs, remained in big demand this year too. Many people were also seen purchasing sky lanterns of vibrant colours.

Kapil Malik, a customer, said, “I have bought crackers in small quantities as my children are very fond of these. In view of the severe air pollution, I decided not to purchase anar this time.”

Sale at 8 earmarked spots

In all, 41 vendors have been allowed to sell crackers at eight earmarked sites in the district. At Dana Mandi in Salem Tabri, the administration had given permission to 13 dealers to set up their firecracker stalls.

Green-crackers rider doesn’t go well with traders

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) and state government’s last-minute announcement to allow only green crackers to be burst for two hours this Diwali has not gone down well with the dealers. They say that the announcement should have come at least three months ago, when the production was yet to start.

A dealer requesting anonymity, said, “This time, I invested Rs 2 lakh on crackers. But the state government announced it much later that only green crackers will be allowed, leaving us high and dry.”

