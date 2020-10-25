Ludhiana district health department gets cracking to prevent second Covid wave

cities

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 22:54 IST

As the first wave of coronavirus disease appears to be receding, the district health department is gearing up for the second wave, which according to health experts could be witnessed during the winter season.

Doctors have been put on standby and the health department employees have been asked to rebuild the infrastructure within a 48-hour notice. Private hospitals too have been told not to shut their Covid units.

Sharing details of the preparations, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said instructions have been issued to the civil hospital to share the details of expenses to be incurred in installation of heating systems at Covid care centres.

“The pandemic has taught us many lessons so we have to be proactive. Now, our infrastructure is in place and we only need a 48-hour period to get back into action. Our doctors and paramedical staff have worked tirelessly and saved many precious lives. The cases now are on the decline and hopefully the situation of the second wave will not arise,” said Dr Bagga.

The civil surgeon urged people to abide by the government guidelines to prevent the second wave to the Covid-19.

“Hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks are the best measures to curtail the second wave. Elderly people are advised to stay at home while those going out for work should follow the government guidelines,” said Dr Bagga.

On the other hand, senior cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan, who is member of the task force constituted to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the state, said if people continue to violate government guidelines then a second wave is expected to arrive by the end of November.

Meanwhile, the district health department today visited Dussehra committees to ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre and the state government are being complied with.

Organisers were directed to ensure their staffers were provided PPE kits, face masks, hand sanitisers, soap and sodium hypochlorite solution for frequently sanitising all touched surfaces.