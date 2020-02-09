e-paper
Ludhiana district schools to send mid-day meal report to MHRD daily

Letter carrying the orders states many educational institutions have been updating it the next day; told to update the same by midnight

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:50 IST
Deepa Sharma Sood
Deepa Sharma Sood
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Government school heads across Punjab have been directed to update the mid-day meal (MDM) report through an SMS via the MDM app to the ministry of human resource development (MHRD) everyday.

If they fail to do so, strict action will be taken against the defaulting schools by the authorities of Mid Day Meal Society of Punjab.  

As per sources, authorities at 98% of Punjab schools have been sending MDM report daily. The rest are either sending the details late or feeding wrong details.  

The letter (carrying the orders) states that many schools have been updating the report the next day. “If any school head fails to update the MDM report till midnight on the same day or fills wrong details, then stern action will be taken against the school authorities,” reads the letter. 

In view of several school authorities in the district complaining about being unable to update details due to internet connectivity issues, they have been asked to update the same by midnight.

1,618 SCHOOLS SENDING REPORT

A total 1,618 schools in Ludhiana have been serving meals in their schools and sending the report through an SMS on the app.

In the report, schools have to furnish details to the MHRD about number of students who have consumed the meal on a given day and the amount of money and foodgrains available in each school. In this way, the MHRD will be updated about student attendance, availability of MDM funds and stock of grains in all schools to ensure proper implementation of the MDM scheme.  

Punjab mid-day meal cell general manager Prabhcharan Singh said, “We have directed the districts to inform the school authorities to send the report everyday or strict action will be taken against them. Now, school authorities will not be allowed to submit details the next day.”

