Ludhiana EPFO resumes public dealing with safety measures in place

cities

Updated: May 12, 2020 20:16 IST

Two months after suspending functions in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Ludhiana, resumed public dealing on Tuesday with safety measures in place.

To abide by social-distancing norms, the office is addressing the queries of the employees’ provident fund (EPF) members through a public address system.

“A mic system has been installed in both sides of the windows with the help of which the officials are attending the visitors. The glass windows are working as a wall between our staffers and visitors. We have put up a wash basin outside the office and marked circles to avoid crowding,” read the office’s communiqué.

People can now visit the office between 10am to 5pm.

Visitors maintaining social-distancing norms outside the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office in Ludhiana. ( HT PHOTO )

“We have made the office semi-functional to facilitate those EPF members, who are in the dire need of physical visit to avail different benefits. The department, however, urges everyone to stay at home and contact the office through email or via our official social networking handles. All complaints that are being received from the EPF members digitally are being addressed and resolved by our team on priority basis,” said Dheeraj Gupta, regional commissioner, EPFO, Ludhiana.

He said people can reach the office via WhatsApp at 8146802691, via national call centre at 1800118005 (toll-free) and through landline at 0161-244273, 0161-2423611.

He added that people can mail them at ro.ludhiana@epfindia.gov.in or check their website, www.epfigms.gov.in, for information. He said people can also avail the drop-in-box facility at the office gate.