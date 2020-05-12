e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana EPFO resumes public dealing with safety measures in place

Ludhiana EPFO resumes public dealing with safety measures in place

People can now visit the office between 10am to 5pm

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 20:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An official communicating with visitors with the help of a mic at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
An official communicating with visitors with the help of a mic at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office in Ludhiana on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Two months after suspending functions in wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) office, Ludhiana, resumed public dealing on Tuesday with safety measures in place.

To abide by social-distancing norms, the office is addressing the queries of the employees’ provident fund (EPF) members through a public address system.

“A mic system has been installed in both sides of the windows with the help of which the officials are attending the visitors. The glass windows are working as a wall between our staffers and visitors. We have put up a wash basin outside the office and marked circles to avoid crowding,” read the office’s communiqué.

People can now visit the office between 10am to 5pm.

Visitors maintaining social-distancing norms outside the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office in Ludhiana.
Visitors maintaining social-distancing norms outside the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office in Ludhiana. ( HT PHOTO )

“We have made the office semi-functional to facilitate those EPF members, who are in the dire need of physical visit to avail different benefits. The department, however, urges everyone to stay at home and contact the office through email or via our official social networking handles. All complaints that are being received from the EPF members digitally are being addressed and resolved by our team on priority basis,” said Dheeraj Gupta, regional commissioner, EPFO, Ludhiana.

He said people can reach the office via WhatsApp at 8146802691, via national call centre at 1800118005 (toll-free) and through landline at 0161-244273, 0161-2423611.

He added that people can mail them at ro.ludhiana@epfindia.gov.in or check their website, www.epfigms.gov.in, for information. He said people can also avail the drop-in-box facility at the office gate.

top news
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
Lockdown 4.0 will have new rules, details soon, says PM Modi
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
2 Lashkar terrorists who shot 3 CRPF jawans identified, one was from Pak
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Poco launches the Poco F2 Pro: Price, specs and all details
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
Elon Musk vs authorities vs Covid-19: A timeline, from ‘dumb’ to defiance
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
‘Don’t ask me, ask China’: Donald Trump ends press meet after spat with reporter
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In