e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana excise dept officials dispose of 11,000 litres of illicit liquor in Sutlej river

Ludhiana excise dept officials dispose of 11,000 litres of illicit liquor in Sutlej river

The team also confiscated six drums, two earthen drums, 50 empty sacks, two utensils used for preparing lahan, two rubber pipes, besides other material

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Excise inspector said such raids would continue in the coming days as well and no one would be allowed to prepare illicit liquor.
Excise inspector said such raids would continue in the coming days as well and no one would be allowed to prepare illicit liquor.(PTI)
         

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise department officials, under the supervision of district excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) Pawan Garg, destroyed 11,000 litres of lahan (illicit liquor before distillation) by throwing it in the Sutlej at Bholewal Jadid village of the district on Sunday.

The raiding team, led by excise inspector Navdeep Singh Hadiwal, comprised officials from the department, including excise inspectors Harjinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Harjeet Singh, and the police commissionerate.

Hadiwal said the team also confiscated six drums, two gaagars (earthen drums), 50 empty sacks, two utensils used for preparing lahan, two rubber pipes, besides other material. He said the accused managed to flee from the spot.

He said such raids would continue in the coming days as well and no one would be allowed to prepare illicit liquor.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
Covid update: Delhi death data row; Modi-Morrison’s samosa chat; Pak violence
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In