Ludhiana: Farmers union forces two more Reliance stores to shut

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 01:36 IST

A day after farmers protesting against the new farm laws forced at least six outlets of Reliance and Adani Group to close, two Reliance Fresh outlets at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Dugri Phase-1 were also forced to bring their shutters down.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Ekta) Ugrahan, which is spearheading the agitation, deputed its members outside the two stores to ensure that the employees do not resume operations.

The farmers union also staged a sit-in outside a mall on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road on Monday.

BKU-Ekta district president Gurpreet Singh Noorpur said that they will not let any outlets of Reliance or Adani Group to conduct business until the government revokes the new farm laws, which according to the farmers are against their interests.

Noorpur said that they registered their protest peacefully and requested the customers to leave before they got the employees to close the store. He further added that there was no resistance from the store employees.

About the sit-in outside the mall, the BKU Ekta chief said that at least 200 members participated in it.