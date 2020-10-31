e-paper
Ludhiana: Father-son duo, five aides booked for thrashing home guard jawan

Ludhiana: Father-son duo, five aides booked for thrashing home guard jawan

The home guard had visited them to serve a summons to join investigation.

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:13 IST
Police have booked a father-son duo and their five accomplices for assaulting a home guard jawan, who had visited them to serve summons to join investigation.

The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh Walia and his son, Karan Walia, residents of Hargobind Nagar. Their five accomplices have yet to be identified.

In his complaint to the Division Number 3 police, Lal Ji, said he visited Surjit’s house on Friday to serve a summons to join police investigation in a case.

However, Surjit refused to accept it. When he tried to click a picture of Surjit outside his house, to have a proof of his visit, Surjit called his son and accomplices and assaulted him.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pyara Singh, who is investigating the case, said all accused had been booked under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at the Division Number 3 police station. A hunt is on for their arrest.

