Ludhiana: FIR lodged for circulating fake information about Kitty Breads

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:38 IST

Following the complaint of Satpal Singh of Chak Sarvan Nath village, production manager of Kitty Industries Private Limited, Chandigarh Road, an unidentified man has been booked for spreading fake news on WhatsApp groups.

The unidentified accused had forwarded a message in WhatsApp groups that an employee of Kitty Breads was found positive for coronavirus and the police had seized the factory.

In the complaint, Singh said, “Ramesh Mago (owner of Kitty Breads) told me that someone is spreading fake news about us on social networking sites with the intention of denting our reputation.”

“Mago told me that he got to know about the message through a relative, who saw the message circulated in WhatsApp groups,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhdev Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 54 of Disaster Management Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Koomkalan police station. The police have been tracing the accused who spread the information.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal has appealed to the people to not circulate any information without confirmation.

“To confirm any information, people can call at the police control room on 112. As many as six FIRs have already been lodged in the city till date against people circulating fake information on Facebook and WhatsApp,” he added.