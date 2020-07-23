Ludhiana government schools outperform private schools in Class 12 results

cities

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:07 IST

The government schools of Ludhiana have performed better than their private counterparts as is evident from the fact that 12,414 out of the 13,521 students who appeared in the board exams have passed, a pass percentage of 91.8.

In private schools, on the other hand, out of 18,863 students who took the board exams, 2,135 failed to pass; a pass percentage of 88.6.

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur said, “In the last one year, our teachers and students have worked hard to achieve this score. We took regular meetings with the principals and evaluated all bimonthly results, and every two months, we used those to analyse the performance of the students.”

“The district and block mentors of all subjects stayed in touch with meritorious students and students who scored below 40% to enhance their score. This was a collective effort due to which our district performed better than private schools and grabbed the top score,” she added.

GIRLS OUTPERFORM BOYS

Girls outperformed boys in the Class 12 Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) results, with 94.14% pass percentage against 89.42% among the boys. Over 6,675 boys appeared and 5,969 cleared the exam. Meanwhile, 6,846 girls sat for the board exam and 6,445 passed.

Balwinder Kaur, a 19-year-old student of government senior secondary school, Rajewal, scored 99.78% in humanities stream and stood first in the district. Daughter of a farmer, Balwinder made her school proud by attaining 449 out of 450 marks in Class 12. She is preparing for the IELTS exam and wants to pursue her further studies in Canada. “I was confident that I would score full marks, but was short of one. I thank my school principal Navtej Sharma and teachers for their guidance.”

Her father Netra Singh is a farmer and mother Ratpal Kaur is a homemaker.

Of 1,055 schools affiliated with PSEB in the district, 224 showed 100% results. Of these, 99 are government institutions. There are a total of 181 government senior secondary schools in the district.

Navdeep Romana, principal of a government senior secondary school with 100% results, said, “Around 15 students of our school have scored above 90% marks in Class 12. Of these, four have scored above 95% marks. Suraj Kumar of commerce stream scored 96.67% marks, and Sunny Kumar of non-medical stream secured 96.22% marks.”

At government senior secondary school, Basti Jodhewal, 136 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams and all of them passed with 21 of these scoring above 90% marks.