Ludhiana govt schools reopen to tepid response after 7 months

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:43 IST

The city’s government reopened partially on Monday, after remaining closed for around seven months due to the Covid-19 outbreak. On the first day, a student turnout of 10 to 15% was seen in most schools with authorities stating that many parents were hesitant to send their wards, fearing infection.

Dusty benches greet students at PAU govt school

A visit to Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), around 7.45am revealed that the cleaning staff was sanitising the premises at the last moment when students had already started trickling in. In a few classrooms, students were seen arranging the furniture themselves even as the school authorities claimed that they had made prior arrangements to welcome the students. The schools’ teachers said they had made elaborate seating arrangements for students but when this correspondent visited the classrooms, there were more benches than required and most were covered in dust. Furthermore, the teachers were asking students to pick up the benches and move them outside so that social distancing can be maintained.

The school, however, did ensure other standard operating procedures such as thermal screening and availability of foot-operated sanitisers.

When contacted, school principal Sanjeev Thapar said, “The school was sanitised four days ago and all rooms were cleaned properly. It is possible that some dust may have been left behind on benches but I will tell the Class-IV employees to clean the benches daily.”

He added that to maintain social distancing, only five to six students were seated in a room. As per information, a total of 20 students attended school in the morning shift while 110 turned up in the afternoon shift.

Staff marking social distancing circles at Government School, Cemetery Road, on Monday. ( Gurpreet Singh/HT )

Last-minute preparations at Cemetery Road school too

At Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, too the Class-IV employees were seen cleaning the premises around 8.30am. Though the classrooms, corridor and the area near the entrance gate was clean, social distancing circles were being marked at the last minute. The staff at this school was welcoming students with floral showers even as two other employees stood guard, screening students’ temperature and asking them to use foot-operated sanitisers before entering.

This school saw a 10% student turnout in the morning shift.

Low turnout at most schools

Only four students turned up at Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Jawahar Nagar, which has a strength of 350 students in Classes 9 to 12. School principal Anita Bedi said, “Though several parents had given their consent to send their wards to school, only four students turned up. I think parents need more time.”

At Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, 45 students of Classes 9 to 12 showed up, while over 50 parents had given their consent.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Gobind Nagar, 21 students opted to come to school against a strength of 275 students. School principal Meenu Adya said, “We have received consent from parents and are expecting that the number of students will increase in the coming days.”

Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, which has a strength of 400 students in Classes 9 to 12 had around 10% students attending school today.

Students overjoyed

Meanwhile, students were overjoyed to finally meet their friends and classmates after the long lockdown period. Many others said they are relieved that they can finally clear their doubts as online classes came with its own set of challenges.

Rashmi Soni, a Class-12 student of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, said, “This is a very crucial time as this is our board year. I was eager to attend school as I faced many issues, including connectivity troubles, during online classes.”

Monica, another 18-year-old student, said, “I don’t have a personal phone. So I used to listen to recorded videos of my teachers after my father returned from work. I am glad that I am able to attend school now and clear my doubts.”

DEO inspects two schools

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur inspected two government schools on Monday: GMSSS, PAU, and GMSSS, Model Town. She is said to have found the arrangements satisfactory.