Ludhiana head constable held for extorting ₹6 lakh from pharmacist

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 22:55 IST

Ludhiana A head constable, Balvir Singh, has been arrested for extorting ₹6 lakh from a pharmacist Swaran Singh Bedi of Rajguru Nagar in the city over six months. The pharmacy is located in BRS Nagar and the case came to light after Bedi lodged a complaint with Sarabha Nagar police.

Balvir, a Sangrur resident, has been absent from duty since September after he was transferred from the anti-narcotics cell, Ludhiana, to police lines (Ludhiana). He also had an accomplice in the racket, Jagjit Singh, who is absconding.

“Balvir called me up. He said that a case had been registered against me as a man had died after consuming a medicine purchased from my shop. He demanded ₹3 lakh from me to escape arrest,” Bedi’s complaint to police says.

Bedi added that he gave the initial ₹3 lakh, but the accused continued to threaten him and demanded another ₹3 lakh. “I met this demand as well. A few days ago, however, I received another call from Balvir and his accomplice that the police were preparing a list of pharmacists, who were involved in selling intoxicating tablets and that my name was on it. They demanded another ₹4 lakh to delete my name from the list.” He added, “I got suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police.”

Sarabha Nagar SHO sub-inspector Madhu Bala said the head constable had been arrested and search was on for the second accused. “We are also verifying, if anyone has died after consuming the medicine purchased from the complainant just in case,” she added.