e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana health teams at a loss about source of infection in 277 cases

Ludhiana health teams at a loss about source of infection in 277 cases

Health officials said this was due to several patients not disclosing their contacts, citing social stigma and other reasons, which increased the risk of the virus spreading further.

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:42 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Of the 3,028 cases reported in Ludhiana as of Thursday, health teams have completed the tracing of 2,886 cases, but have been unable to establish the source of infection in 277 cases.
Of the 3,028 cases reported in Ludhiana as of Thursday, health teams have completed the tracing of 2,886 cases, but have been unable to establish the source of infection in 277 cases. (Representative photo)
         

Battling the Covid-19 pandemic that has been spreading swiftly in Ludhiana, health teams are still struggling to find the source of infection in several cases due to lack of cooperation from patients.

Of the 3,028 cases reported as of Thursday, health teams have completed the tracing of 2,886 cases, but have been unable to establish the source of infection in 277 cases.

Health officials said this was due to several patients not disclosing their contacts, citing social stigma and other reasons, which increased the risk of the virus spreading further.

“Some patients do not even reveal the places they have visited. We encourage patients to provide as much information as possible to help track their contacts, who are at risk of contracting the virus and spreading it further. But sometimes, patients do not cooperate as they don’t want more relatives to be hospitalised,” said the official.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said patients needed to cooperate to help contain the pandemic. “Health department teams are regularly visiting the affected areas, especially micro-containment zones, and motivate residents to share information about their contacts to aid the department’s efforts,” he added.

top news
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
‘Don’t politicise’: Uddhav slams Sushant Singh’s death probe transfer bid
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
‘Next up is Pakistan’: BJP as Rajasthan CM Gehlot, MLAs move to Jaisalmer
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
Watch: President Ram Nath Kovind gifts racing bicycle to Delhi schoolboy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In