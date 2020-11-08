e-paper
Ludhiana hosiery unit owner robbed of ₹70,000 at gunpoint

Ludhiana hosiery unit owner robbed of ₹70,000 at gunpoint

The victim, Deepak Kumar, 24, of Kailash Nagar, said that he had withdrawn ₹90,000, out of which he had kept ₹20,000 in the under-seat storage of his scooter while the rest was kept in his pockets. He was to pay ₹20,000 to his relative, who was waiting for him near Basti Jodhewal Chowk.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A hosiery unit owner lost ₹70,000 to armed miscreants on Saturday afternoon when he was returning after withdrawing the cash from a bank. The incident took place on Rahon road.

The victim, Deepak Kumar, 24, of Kailash Nagar, said that he had withdrawn ₹90,000, out of which he had kept ₹20,000 in the under-seat storage of his scooter while the rest was kept in his pockets. He was to pay ₹20,000 to his relative, who was waiting for him near Basti Jodhewal Chowk.

When he reached Rahon road, three men on a bike, intercepted him and snatched the money in his pockets at gunpoint. The men also took his mobile phone and scooter’s key but threw it on the road while fleeing.

After the men left, the victim drove back home and narrated the incident to his family members and lodged a police complaint.

Tibba station house officer sub-inspector Daljit Singh said that the police are investigating the matter.

Earlier on Friday, two bike-borne men had snatched ₹80,000 from a Uttar Pradesh-based trader near the old vegetable market Chowk. The miscreants had also injured him with sharp-edged weapons.

