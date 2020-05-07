e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana labourer held for raping seven-year-old daughter of neighbour

Ludhiana labourer held for raping seven-year-old daughter of neighbour

Police said the accused lured her to his one-room rented accommodation on the pretext of showing an animated movie to her on his smartphone and then raped her

cities Updated: May 07, 2020 01:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim narrated the matter to her mother, following which the family nabbed the accused and handed him to the police.
The victim narrated the matter to her mother, following which the family nabbed the accused and handed him to the police.(Representative image)
         

The Focal Point police have arrested a labourer for allegedly raping his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO at Focal Point police station, said the accused was identified as Umesh Kumar, 27.

The victim’s father complained that on Wednesday afternoon, his daughter went on the terrace from the ground floor of the quarters where they reside. “The accused, who lives on the first floor of the labour quarters, lured her to his one-room rented accommodation on the pretext of showing an animated movie to her on his smartphone and then raped her,” a police official, privy to the case, said.

“The complainant also said Kumar threatened his daughter to stay mum, but she came downstairs and narrated the incident to her mother,” police said, adding that following this, her family members and other residents of the labour quarters nabbed Kumar and handed him over to the police.

The accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

