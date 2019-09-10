Ludhiana: Labourer kills wife for not bearing child

cities

A labourer strangulated his wife to death allegedly for not bearing a child even after six years of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Jagdambe of Janakpuri. The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR against the accused and arrested him.

Meanwhile, kin of the victim, Ashu, 25, have alleged that the accused was also mounting pressure on her to get ₹1 lakh from her parents and he cremated the body without informing her parents.

Victim’s mother Kusma Devi told the police that Ashu had married Jagdambe about six years ago. “We had gifted a motorcycle, furniture, jewellery and ₹1 lakh cash as dowry, but the accused kept on harassing my daughter physically and mentally,” she added.

She said he was upset as Ashu had not given birth to a child and used to pick fights with her over petty issues. Kusma further said that on August 30, Jagdambe informed them that Ashu had killed herself by hanging from a ceiling fan. “Jagdambe said he cremated Ashu’s body after getting her autopsy conducted in Ludhiana,” she added.

Division Number 2 station house officer (SHO) Surinder Chopra said the accused in his statement had claimed that his wife had hung herself from a ceiling fan. “On investigation, we found out that there was no ceiling fan in the room where he said she had died. He later confessed that he had strangulated his wife with a dupatta,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 304-B (dowry death) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

It is the second such case in past two days. On Monday, the Daba police had booked a gym trainer and his parents for abetting his wife’s suicide over dowry.

