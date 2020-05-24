e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana liquor contractors shut vends as govt fails to provide relief

Ludhiana liquor contractors shut vends as govt fails to provide relief

Earlier, too, when the state government had allowed the sale of liquor in the state, contractors in Ludhiana had refused to open the vends for at least a week.

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 00:11 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Areas where vends have been shut include the Model Town market, Malhar Road, Link Road (near Preet cinema), Model Town-Jawaddi road among other areas.
Areas where vends have been shut include the Model Town market, Malhar Road, Link Road (near Preet cinema), Model Town-Jawaddi road among other areas. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Liquor contractors in over a dozen groups in Ludhiana kept their shutters down on Saturday, ruing the government’s failure to provide them relief against the losses incurred during the lockdown period. The city has 96 liquor groups, each having three to four vends on an average. Contractors in other groups are expected to follow suit in the coming days.

Areas where vends have been shut include the Model Town market, Malhar Road, Link Road (near Preet cinema), Model Town-Jawaddi road among other areas.

Earlier, too, when the state government had allowed the sale of liquor in the state, contractors in Ludhiana had refused to open the vends for at least a week. They had finally relented on May 15 after government assurance that relief would be provided soon.

Liquor contractor Varinder Sharma Bobby, who is leading the contractors, said, “Not only in Ludhiana, vends have been closed in Bathinda, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and some other places too. We had met ministers, including Vijay Inder Singla (education) and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria (housing and urban development) last week and they had assured that relief would be provided soon. However, nothing has been done.”

Another contractor, on the condition of anonymity, said many were reluctant to open the vends due to low sales but they had earlier opened it under pressure from government and administration. “We want compensation for the loss incurred in the last financial year due to imposition of curfew on March 23. Huge sales are witnessed on March 31 every year but this year, the vends remained closed due to the curfew,” said the contractor, adding, “We also want the withdrawal of quota condition in the excise policy 2020-2021.”

Deputy excise and taxation commissioner (DETC) Pawan Garg said that government is expected to announce a relief for contractors in the coming few days. In the meantime, the department is trying to convince the contractors to open their vends, said Garg.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In