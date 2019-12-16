e-paper
Dec 16, 2019-Monday
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man attacks wife with sharp-weapon, chops her fingers

Ludhiana man attacks wife with sharp-weapon, chops her fingers

The accused, identified as Mukesh Sharma, 40, hails from Mahendragarh of Haryana and had been working as a labour contractor in the city. He had taken a rented accommodation in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A 40-year-old man has been booked after he allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon and chopped off her fingers on Monday morning following an argument over his drinking habit.

The accused, identified as Mukesh Sharma, 40, hails from Mahendragarh of Haryana and had been working as a labour contractor in the city. He had taken a rented accommodation in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar.

His wife Sangeeta, 35, is being treated at the Christian Medical College and Hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Haibowal station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Mohan Lal said Mukesh was a habitual drinker and used to beat up his wife in an inebriated state. The relations between them were strained due to the constant fights. On Monday morning they got into a verbal spat over his alcohol addiction.

“In a fit of rage, Mukesh picked up a sharp-edged weapon and tried to attack his wife in the head. As she covered her head with her hands to save herself, three off her fingers got chopped off,” said the SHO, adding that the incident took place in front of their 11-year-old daughter.

“The victim fell down on the ground after the attack. Presuming her to be dead, the accused fled the spot, locking the door behind him,” SHO Lal informed.

The daughter, using her presence of mind, scaled up a wall of the balcony and reached the neighbours house and narrated the entire incident to them. The neighbours rushed the victim to the hospital and sounded the police.

On being informed, the Haibowal police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Sangeeta was initially taken to the civil hospital but as her condition was deteriorating, doctors referred her to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police have lodged a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused and launched a manhunt.

COPS PAY HOSPITAL EXPENSES

As the neighbours were not carrying any cash when Sangeeta was rushed to CMCH, SHO Mohan Lal and ASI Bhajan Singh deposited ₹17,000 in the hospital for the treatment. The SHO said that he will deposit more money for treatment if required.

