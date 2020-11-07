e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana man booked for threatening to leak wife’s objectionable pictures

Ludhiana man booked for threatening to leak wife’s objectionable pictures

She said that the accused has been asking her to pay Rs 20 lakh to him

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The woman, who now lives with her parents, said that her husband had installed spy cameras in the bathroom and was using the pictures thus obtained to blackmail her.
The woman, who now lives with her parents, said that her husband had installed spy cameras in the bathroom and was using the pictures thus obtained to blackmail her.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 23-year-old woman has lodged a police complaint against her husband for allegedly blackmailing her with some objectionable pictures that he had clicked when she was staying at her in-laws’ house.

The woman, who now lives with her parents, said that her husband had installed spy cameras in the bathroom and was using the pictures thus obtained to blackmail her. She said that he has been asking her to pay Rs 20 lakh, stating that if she fails to do so, he would leak the images on social networking sites. She also alleged that the accused had already posted some of the pictures on his Whatsapp status.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the case has been registered under Sections 67 and 67-A of Information and Technology Act. He added that the woman has also accused her mother-in-law and maternal uncles of her husband to be involved in the crime, but police will probe their role before adding their names in the FIR. The ASI said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

top news
US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Delhi sees over 7,000 daily Covid-19 cases for first time, tally at 423,831
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
Will continue dialogue with China to resolve situation along LAC: India
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
UK revises guidance on business with China, cites ‘national security concerns’
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
Covid update: Delhi 7k+ cases; Gautam Gambhir self-isolates; virus & pollution
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In