Ludhiana man crushes woman under his tractor after tiff over ₹5,000

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 00:14 IST

A farmer in Gorsiyan Khan Mohammad village of Sidhwan Bet allegedly ran over a 28-year-old woman with his tractor-trolley on Sunday evening, allegedly over a dispute over ₹5,000.

The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh alias Pamma. His accomplice Gurdev Singh has also been booked.

The case has been registered on the statement of Sardool Singh, the brother of the victim, Raj Kaur, 28.

Sardool said that Paramjit had borrowed ₹7,000 from his sister some time ago. Though he had paid back ₹2,000, he was reluctant to return the rest of the money.

On Monday evening when Sardool and his sister were returning from the fields after fetching fodder for cattle, they spotted Paramjit and Gurdev going somewhere on a tractor-trolley.

Raj Kaur stopped them and asked Paramjit to return the money. When he refused, she climbed on to the tractor-trolley. It is then that the accused deliberately sped up the vehicle with an intention to dislodge her. The complainant said that his sister fell down on road and got crushed under the wheels of the tractor trolley, dying on the spot.

The two accused immediately fled the spot after the incident.

The victim’s brother further said the accused had got into a scuffle with them earlier too but villagers had intervened to resolve the matter. He had even promised to return the money but didn’t keep his word.

Sidhwan Bet station house officer, inspector Rajesh Thakur said the woman was unwell and in dire need of money for treatment. The accused have been booked under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.