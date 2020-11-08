e-paper
Ludhiana: Man, kin duped of ₹22 lakh in investment fraud

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Three persons have been booked for duping a man and his relatives of ₹22 lakh after coaxing them to invest in a scheme, which they promised would double their money.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Mehra, the managing director of Blue Life Infra, his wife, Anita Mehra, who is the director of the company, and his brother, Rakesh Mehra, who serves as the additional director of the company.

Complainant Brijinder Mishra of Gurdev Nagar, Mundian Kalan, said that the accused had lured him into the scheme a few months ago. Believing that it was a lucrative deal, he even got his relatives to invest in the scheme. Together, they all invested ₹40 lakh in the company.

But later, the company neither gave them the interest nor the principal amount.

After much pressure, the trio finally returned about ₹18 lakh but refused to return the rest.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victim had lodged a complaint on July 28. After conducting a thorough probe, police have now registered an FIR under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, the ASI said.

