Ludhiana market body wants lockdown relaxation for Rakhi

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 23:17 IST

In view of Raksha Bandhan, market associations in the district are demanding relaxations in the Sunday lockdown till August 3. The traders and sweet shop owners rue that the Sunday lockdown would play spoilsport for customers who want to purchase gift items, garments and sweets for the festival. Punjab Pradesh Beopar mandal state general secretary Sunil Mehra and district president Arvinder Singh Makkar said, “The market is already going through a slowdown. Traders were hoping the sales would pick up steam during Raksah Bandhan, but the Sunday lockdown will prove a hindrance.”