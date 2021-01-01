e-paper
Ludhiana MC chief moves door-to-door; urges residents to stop dumping garbage in Buddha Nullah

Ludhiana MC chief moves door-to-door; urges residents to stop dumping garbage in Buddha Nullah

The drive was conducted in the Kundanpuri area falling under ward number 90.

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
MC chief along with other officials during the door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana, on Friday.
MC chief along with other officials during the door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana, on Friday.(HT photo)
         

After the municipal corporation (MC) initiated an awareness drive to bar residents from dumping solid waste in the Buddha Nullah, municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a door-to-door campaign on Friday, to seek feedback from residents.

The drive was conducted in the Kundanpuri area falling under ward number 90 in which area councillor Jai Prakash along with MC officials and college students also participated.

Sabharwal also urged the residents to segregate wet and dry waste before handing it over to garbage collectors.

Sabharwal said, “The drive garnered a positive response from residents who are supporting the MC in reducing the pollution level in the drain. Challans are also being issued to those caught dumping waste in the nullah.”

With a target to make the stream garbage-free by January 26, the MC commenced the ‘clean Buddha Nullah’ awareness campaign on December 28. Over a thousand students including NCC/NSS cadets from seven colleges of the city have been involved who are moving door-to-door in 16 wards, situated in the vicinity of the nullah, to stop residents from dumping solid waste into the stream.

The civic body officials said that over 60 marshals/volunteers and 24 nodal officers have also been deputed to guard the 14km-long stretch of nullah within the city and a challan of Rs 5,000 is being imposed on violators.

