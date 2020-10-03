e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC scraps CRAMAT mobile app for online complaints

Ludhiana MC scraps CRAMAT mobile app for online complaints

The civic body has allegedly not been paying the monthly rent of ₹5,000 to the app developer for the services for the past five years, sources said.

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Residents will no longer be able to file their complaints on mobile-based application CRAMAT as the municipal corporation (MC) has scrapped the seven-year old web service.

Through the app, which was being managed by a private developer, its 10,000 city-based users were able to track their complaints that were directly transferred to the civic officials concerned, whose contact numbers were also provided in the app.

The MC has allegedly not been paying the monthly rent of ₹5,000 to the app developer for the services for the past five years, sources said.

As per the orders issued by municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the MC has decided to do away with CRAMAT as similar applications and services are being provided by the state government and the civic body, including the m-sewa portal, m-sewa WhatsApp chatbot and the online complaints feature on the MC’s official website among others. Due to this, a private mobile application is no longer required, the order stated.

CRAMAT developer Jaskirat Singh said, “We have just received a letter from the MC that the app services are no longer required. We will take up the matter with the civic body regarding the pending rent payments in the coming days.”

Despite repeated attempts, the MC chief was not available for comments.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape
State must protect the family, says Rahul Gandhi in Hathras
DC vs KKR live: Relief to KKR as Russell takes down Pant
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
'Will continue to fight till justice is served': Priyanka Gandhi in Hathras
India has 18.6% of global coronavirus cases, 21% of all recoveries
Tejashwi Yadav Opposition's CM candidate, Cong gets 70 seats
Quick Switch to the rescue—here's what Radhika Madan's boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
