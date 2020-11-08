e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana MC to deliberate on development of Focal Point area

Ludhiana MC to deliberate on development of Focal Point area

The House will also take a call on allowing Tata to install LED street lights at around 15,000 missing points. Residents and councillors alike have been bemoaning non-functional street lights, making it a hot-button issue.

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With industrialists flagging the poor state of roads and sewer systems in the Focal Point area, the municipal corporation (MC) general House will also deliberate over giving Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) the mandate to develop focal point areas on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The House will also take a call on allowing Tata to install LED street lights at around 15,000 missing points. Residents and councillors alike have been bemoaning non-functional street lights, making it a hot-button issue.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said the MC does not have the funds required to develop Focal Point, due to which a proposal made by a private company earlier in the day, was being mooted.

Earlier, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) had constructed major roads in Focal Point area as the fund-starved MC had failed to do so.

Resolutions on agenda

Allocating 2 acres of additional land to the modern slaughter house project to develop it as an export-oriented unit.

Adopting of Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020

Approving a 650-crore project for rejuvenating buddha nullah.

Project procurement strategy for development of Ludhiana and Amritsar under Punjab Municipal Service improvement project.

Adoption of Punjab Management And Transfer of Municipal Properties Bill

Filling 99 posts of assistant engineers, draftsmen, and assistant town planner on outsourcing basis.

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
PM Modi congratulates US president-elect Joe Biden on ‘spectacular victory’
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
Bihar exit polls: BJP-JDU on backfoot, RJD-Cong gain ground | What numbers say
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In