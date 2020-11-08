Ludhiana MC to deliberate on development of Focal Point area

With industrialists flagging the poor state of roads and sewer systems in the Focal Point area, the municipal corporation (MC) general House will also deliberate over giving Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB) the mandate to develop focal point areas on public-private partnership (PPP) basis.

The House will also take a call on allowing Tata to install LED street lights at around 15,000 missing points. Residents and councillors alike have been bemoaning non-functional street lights, making it a hot-button issue.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said the MC does not have the funds required to develop Focal Point, due to which a proposal made by a private company earlier in the day, was being mooted.

Earlier, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) had constructed major roads in Focal Point area as the fund-starved MC had failed to do so.

Resolutions on agenda

Allocating 2 acres of additional land to the modern slaughter house project to develop it as an export-oriented unit.

Adopting of Punjab Slum Dwellers (Proprietary Rights) Act, 2020

Approving a 650-crore project for rejuvenating buddha nullah.

Project procurement strategy for development of Ludhiana and Amritsar under Punjab Municipal Service improvement project.

Adoption of Punjab Management And Transfer of Municipal Properties Bill

Filling 99 posts of assistant engineers, draftsmen, and assistant town planner on outsourcing basis.