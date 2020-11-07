Ludhiana MC to propose 60% hike in water-sewer tariff in House meet

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:34 IST

At a time when residents’ household budgets have been disturbed by the pandemic, the fund-starved Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is set to propose a 60% hike in the water-sewer tariff for the city.

A resolution regarding this will be tabled during the House meeting on November 10 at the Rose Garden.

If the proposal is approved by the MC General House, water-metering system will also be introduced in the city. Until now, the MC had only been charging the fixed slab rates from users. Once the metering system kicks in, residents will have to pay the fixed charges as well the consumption charges.

The MC is also likely to do away with the exemption currently being given to residential properties on 125 square yards. The benefit will only be given to houses on 50 square yards or less.

3% annual hike in slab rates on cards

The MC will also be proposing an annual increment of 3% in the slab rates, which will further be revised after the city starts getting 24/7 water supply. Residents will be penalised if they fail to install water meters within the time given to them.

The proposal to revise the rates has been hanging fire since the last year and the new rates have been finalised by the sub-committee formed by the House. The committee is headed by senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra while councillors Ashwani Sharma, Mamta Ashu, Sunny Bhalla, Jai Prakash, Harbhajan Singh Dang, Sunita Rani and others are part of it.

When contacted, mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “The final decision will be taken only after the House meets.”

Residents with no connections will also have to pay user charges

Residents who have their own source of water supply, in addition to the MC connection, will have to pay the fixed user charges for the water lines installed by the civic body.

For domestic category, 50% of the slab rates will be charged and for non-domestic categories, charges will be equal to 100% of the slab rates.

Private firm to be hired for recovery of taxes/dues

In view of the past instances where the MC was unable to achieve the recovery targets, the House will mull on appointing a private company for recovery of water-sewer charges, property tax etc. The company will also check illegal water-sewer connections in the city.

As per information, the MC has failed to recover over ₹200 crore from residents in the form of water-sewer charges.

The proposal states that the company will be given 15% incentive on the amount recovered above ₹25 crore. Further, 15% incentive will also be given to the company out of the amount recovered from defaulters with illegal connections.