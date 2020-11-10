e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: MD of de-addiction centre held for abduction, illegal confinement

Ludhiana: MD of de-addiction centre held for abduction, illegal confinement

cities Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Wanted in cases of kidnapping and illegal confinement, the managing director of a de-addiction centre in the city has been arrested on Tuesday. The accused was on the run for the past two years.

ASI Gurdev Singh of proclaimed offender (PO) wing of Ludhiana police commissionerate said that accused Jaspal Singh Bedi, a resident of Jamalpur, was arrested from Jalandhar. The ASI added that the accused would change his location to avoid arrest.

On August 30, 2018, the Dehlon police had booked Bedi and his five accomplices under Sections 365, 342, 384 and 148 of the IPC for allegedly kidnapping and illegally detaining youths on the pretext of providing them treatment for de-addiction of various types of drug abuse at the de-addiction centre

A joint team of police and district health officers had then conducted a raid at the illegal de-addiction centre at Alamgir village on Duley road and rescued 43 inmates.

The inmates told the police that the accused posed as police personnel from CIA staff and had kidnapped and illegally confined them in the de-addiction centre and used to extort Rs 20,000 per month from their family members on the pretext of treatment.

The inmates alleged the owner of the centre also assaulted them and were subjected to inhuman treatment.

top news
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy: PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
Parties allege attempt to influence vote count, top poll body responds
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
Bihar Results 2020: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav wins from Hasanpur constituency
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
Bihar result: RJD, Congress raise EVM question, Election Commission responds
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In