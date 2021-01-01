e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana: New Year babies bring joy, hope amid Covid gloom

Ludhiana: New Year babies bring joy, hope amid Covid gloom

Ludhiana welcomed 20 babies on the first day of the New Year.

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 22:44 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Amidst the gloom and doom of the pandemic, 20 babies were born in Ludhiana on the first day of the New Year, bringing hope and happiness to their families.

While 13 children were born at Ludhiana Civil Hospital, Christian Medical College and Hospital and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital reported birth of four and three babies respectively.

Sharing details, SMO of Mother and Child Hospital at Civil Hospital Dr Mala said that out of the 13 babies, seven are girls while six are boys.

“Many lives were lost due to the deadly virus last year, but it was reassuring to hold a child on the first day of the year. It reinstates our faith in the cycle of life,” said Dr Mala.

Due to Covid restrictions, family members were not allowed to enter the pediatric ward and neonatal ward where the babies were kept. The government has made Covid-19 tests mandatory for all expectant mothers.

A strict protocol was followed and mothers were not allowed to meet outsiders.

Christian Medical College and Hospital’s SMO Amit Gulrez said, “New Year is the most exciting time for many families. Many women want their babies to be delivered on the first day of the year. Four girls were born in the hospital last night,” he said.

As per UNICEF, with the birth of nearly 60,000 babies, India saw the highest number of births on New Year’s Day 2021 across the globe.

top news
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
Minister hopeful of resolution, farmers to intensify protest
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
4 French air force jets to come for wargames with IAF’s Rafale jets from 19 Jan
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
SII’s Covishield approval: Efficacy, cost and all about Oxford vaccine
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
Governor Dhankhar needs sleeping pills, retorts Bengal minister
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Rescuers in Kerala save elephant from well after 12-hour struggle
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Newly-wed woman dies after car catches fire on Lucknow-Agra expressway
Farmers warn of intensifying protests if 4th Jan talks ‘not satisfactory’
Farmers warn of intensifying protests if 4th Jan talks ‘not satisfactory’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In