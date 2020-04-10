Ludhiana officials recall trauma of cremating woman, after family shunned responsibility

cities

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:32 IST

“I wish God never makes anyone suffer such a death,” says Jagsir Singh Sran, reliving the anguish and shock that raged on inside him on April 5 (Sunday) evening, before and during the cremation of 69-year-woman, Surender Kaur, who had tested positive for covid-19. Sran, a tehsilder-cum-sub-registrar (Ludhiana east division) had received the body from a private hospital and when the fear-struck family refused to cremate it, he acted sagely, and thinking on his feet, ensured that the last rites were performed. He was among the few district administration officials present at the cremation.

Jagsir Singh Sran

Sran, who had joined the Punjab government in 1991, admitted that he felt surreal and strange, while claiming the body of someone who he had never seen or known. “I am a pure Punjabi by heart with a daredevil attitude. When I saw the family was not cremating the woman, my first reaction was to execute the task assigned to me,” adds Jagsir, adding his own family of wife and sons were and have been very supportive. “Most of my family is abroad. My wife knew about my going to cremation ground and was initially worried. I assured her I am taking all precautions. Now, my family is proud of my work,” he adds.

Jagsir said he, and other officials present, managed to get the sewadar at the cremation ground to light the pyre after Kaur’s family members, including her daughter and son-in-law, refused to step out of the car. “I stayed on to ensure that she was cremated. I kept praying, with a sad heart. I kept thinking no one should ever meet such an end, where one is disowned by his own family members. It was tragic,” he added, in a choked voice.

Additional SHO of Shimlapuri police station, sub-inspector Simranjeet Kaur was tasked with ensuring that no overcrowding took place during the cremation. What actually transpired surprised her. “My duty was to cordon off the area leading to the cremation ground and ensure that no overcrowding took place and social distancing norms were followed,” she said, adding, “I was also called to oversee the cremation. Emotions run high at the cremation ground, and people hug each other. However, at this cremation, not a single family member was present.” She added that duty came before everything else for her.

Simranjeet Kaur

“My father takes pride in my work. He sanitised my vehicle, when I reached home after duty. I also wash my uniform daily and ensure that belt, badges and even shoes are sanitised,” she adds.