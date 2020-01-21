Ludhiana: Parking contractor’s men assault scribe

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 22:11 IST

Employees of the parking contractor at the civil hospital allegedly assaulted a scribe on Monday and also threatened him with dire consequences.

The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR against five persons, three of whom have been identified as Amandeep Singh, Laddu and Sahil. The remaining accused are yet to be identified.

Victim Jaspal Arora of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, who works with a vernacular daily, told the police that he had come to the civil hospital for the treatment of his sister.

Arora said the accused were fleecing visitors.

“When I objected to that, the accused attacked me with sticks. They also pelted stones and bricks at me. When I raised alarm, they fled from the spot,” he added.

Division Number 2 SHO inspector Surinder Kumar said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

The FIR in the case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.