Ludhiana: Petrol pump employee caught on cam nicking boss’ ₹2.2 lakh, held

After realising theft of the cash, Mani Jindal scanned the CCTV footage of his petrol pump and found the thief was his own employee.

cities Updated: Sep 20, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Moti Nagar police have arrested a petrol pump employee for stealing Rs 2.2 lakh in cash from his employer’s office.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar of Haibowal.

The complainant, Mani Jindal of Sector 32-A, Chandigarh Road, said he owned a petrol pump near Cheema Chowk, where Sunil had been working for him for the past 18 months.

On September 17, when he visited his cabin at the petrol pump, he realised Rs 2.2 lakh were missing. He questioned all his employees, but to no avail. When he scanned the CCTV camera footage, he realised the amount was stolen by Sunil.

He filed a police complaint, following which Sunil was arrested on Saturday night and the stolen cash was recovered from him.

ASI Mewa Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said they had booked Sunil under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code. He was presented in court on Sunday and sent to one-day remand.

