Ludhiana police hand over case property worth Rs 4 crore to its owners

Ludhiana police hand over case property worth Rs 4 crore to its owners

As per law, case properties cannot be sold or disposed of till the trial is complete, so these can only be handed over to its owners on the condition that they will produce the property before court as and when required.

cities Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:17 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
As some vehicles had been in police custody for over five years, these had become unfit for plying on roads. Owners were seen taking this away on cycle rickshaws and carts.
As some vehicles had been in police custody for over five years, these had become unfit for plying on roads. Owners were seen taking this away on cycle rickshaws and carts. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Running out of space due to case property accumulation at police stations across the city, Ludhiana police on Friday handed over 239 impounded vehicles, 213 mobile phones and Rs 6.74 cash to its owners on supardari (interim custody). The total worth of these properties comes to around Rs 4 crore, the police claimed.

As per law, case properties cannot be sold or disposed of till the trial is complete, so these can only be handed over to its owners on supardari. The owners are bound by law to produce the property before court as and when required.

Unclaimed properties will be auctioned off on November 3. Another camp to release the seized items on supardari will be conducted on November 21.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said as many as 42 four-wheelers, 9 three-wheelers and 188 two-wheelers, 213 mobile phones and Rs 6.14 lakh cash were handed over to the owners on Friday. Most of these items were involved in or had been used in burglaries, snatchings, theft and mishaps.

“As many as 2,200 more vehicles are still lying at the police stations across the city. We have not been able to trace the owners in some cases while in others, the owners are not willing to come to claim it. Therefore, such vehicles and phones will be auctioned off on November 3,” said the police chief.

He further added, “Police had initiated the process to auction unclaimed vehicles in October 2019. The process had to be complete by May 2020, but the Covid-induced lockdown threw the plans off track,” he added.

Before being handed over to the owners at the auction site, the vehicles were washed and cleaned. Some of these vehicles have been lying in the police station compounds for over five years and are unfit for plying on roads. Owners could be seen take these away on cycle-rickshaws and three-wheelers.

