Ludhiana: Police lose land encroachment case, to shift Daba station to new location

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:03 IST

The Daba police station will be shifted to Giaspura flats now as the court has asked the Ludhiana police to vacate the land that they have encroached for the last 25 years.

The police had established a temporary police post on the land belonging to a former sarpanch 25 years ago but over the years it became permanent and was updated to a police station. The police also encroached adjoining plots for dumping seized vehicles.

The kin of the sarpanch had requested the police several times to vacate the land but as they did not pay any heed, the kin was forced to move court. After a long battle, the kin of sarpanch won the case following which, the court ordered the police to vacate the land.

Now, seven months later, the police have finally started moving to a new location. A piece of land has already been allotted to the police, but till the construction of the building is completed, the police station will be run from three flats in Giaspura on a temporary basis.

The police have also constructed a shed for dumping seized vehicles and case properties.

Sarbjit Singh, the nephew of the former sarpanch, stated that he had been requesting the police officers for a long time to vacate the land, but they refused to it, till they got land, forcing me to move court.

Additional commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarter) Deepak Pareek confirmed the police station has been temporarily shifted to Giaspura flats.