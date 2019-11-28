e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Ludhiana: Police lose land encroachment case, to shift Daba station to new location

cities Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Daba police station will be shifted to Giaspura flats now as the court has asked the Ludhiana police to vacate the land that they have encroached for the last 25 years.

The police had established a temporary police post on the land belonging to a former sarpanch 25 years ago but over the years it became permanent and was updated to a police station. The police also encroached adjoining plots for dumping seized vehicles.

The kin of the sarpanch had requested the police several times to vacate the land but as they did not pay any heed, the kin was forced to move court. After a long battle, the kin of sarpanch won the case following which, the court ordered the police to vacate the land.

Now, seven months later, the police have finally started moving to a new location. A piece of land has already been allotted to the police, but till the construction of the building is completed, the police station will be run from three flats in Giaspura on a temporary basis.

The police have also constructed a shed for dumping seized vehicles and case properties.

Sarbjit Singh, the nephew of the former sarpanch, stated that he had been requesting the police officers for a long time to vacate the land, but they refused to it, till they got land, forcing me to move court.

Additional commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarter) Deepak Pareek confirmed the police station has been temporarily shifted to Giaspura flats.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities