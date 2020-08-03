e-paper
Home / Cities / Ludhiana police seize 50,000 litres of lahan on Day 2 of special drive

Ludhiana police seize 50,000 litres of lahan on Day 2 of special drive

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said such raids would continue in the coming days.

cities Updated: Aug 03, 2020 19:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The police team with the recovered lahan near the banks of Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Monday.
The police team with the recovered lahan near the banks of Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
         

Continuing the crackdown on bootleggers, the police here recovered 50,000 litres of lahan, a viscous solution used to make illicit liquor, near the banks of Sutlej river on Sunday night.

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said during the action, the police also confiscated drums, plastic cans and utensils used for making illicit liquor. He said the area where this illegal business was going on was very difficult to approach, but police obtained pinpoint information and struck at the right time.

Agrawal added that an FIR under the Excise Act has been registered at the Ladhowal police station. The accused have been identified as Rajjapur village residents Jogga Singh, Makahn Singh, Jagmeet Singh and Gurdeep Singh; AjitSingh, Raj Singh alias Kalu alias Kali, Satnam Singh, Babu, Nanak Singh, Sawarn Singh alias Babbi, Balbir Singh alias Billu, all residents of Bholewal Jadid village.

He informed that in the last 48 hours, 519 cases under the Excise Act have been registered at the Ludhiana police commissionerate and 590 persons have been arrested. The police have recovered 40,779 litres of liquor and over 2.5 lakh litres of lahan.

Between May 18 and August 1, a total of 270 FIRs under the Excise Act had been registered, 301 persons arrested, 2 lakh litres of lahan confiscated and destroyed, 1,612 litres of illicit liquor and 4,606 litres of English wine seized, the police commissioner stated, adding that a boat and divers have been pressed into service as part of the drive against bootleggers.

He said such raids would continue in the coming days and no person would be allowed to make illicit liquor.

