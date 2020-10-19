e-paper
Ludhiana Police team attacked during raid to arrest men found betting on IPL match

Ludhiana Police team attacked during raid to arrest men found betting on IPL match

In-charge at Basant Park Police post, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh was also held captive by the accused.

cities Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 22:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A police party was allegedly attacked by family members and aides of a man accused of betting on an IPL match, whose house they were going to raid at LIG flats in Dugri, police said on Monday.

In-charge at Basant Park Police post, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ranjit Singh was also held captive by the accused. The Dugri police reached the spot and rescued the ASI.

The police lodged an FIR against 38 persons including two women. The identified accused are Sumit, Himanshu, Jassi, Arjun, Ramu, Tiger, Sonu, Gulati, Manpreet, Sumit’s father Narinder Singh, sister Gurcharan Kaur Renn and his mother. Others are yet to be identified. The police have arrested Sumit, Jassi, and Himanshu from the spot.

SHO at Dugri police station, Inspector Surinder Chopra said that the Sadar police had received a tip-off that some persons are accepting bets on the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Kings Eleven Punjab at LIG flats in Dugri area. A team led by ASI Ranjit Singh reached there to conduct a raid and found that the main accused Sumit along with his accomplices Himanshu, Jassi, Arjun, and Ramu were accepting bets on the IPL match. However, when the police tried to arrest Sumit, his family members obstructed the cops and took away their laptops and mobiles being used for betting.

Sumit then called his 25 accomplices who attacked the police party. Sumit’s father Narinder Singh, sister Gurcharan Kaur Renu, mother, and some neighbours held the ASI captive in their house and also thrashed him. The Dugri police reached the spot and rescued the ASI.

The SHO added that Sumit is already facing trial in several cases including illegal lottery and gambling.

A video of the raid went viral in which Sumit’s family is seen thrashing the ASI. In the video, the family is also alleging that the ASI thrashed Sumit’s family in an inebriated condition.

The inspector has, however, refuted the allegations.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

