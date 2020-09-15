e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana records highest single-day spike of 435 Covid cases; 19 more die

Ludhiana records highest single-day spike of 435 Covid cases; 19 more die

The district’s death toll currently stands at 607, of which 100 have been recorded in just eight days

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The city on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of 435 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,4622.

The city also reported 19 Covid-19 deaths, the highest in a single day so far. With this, the district’s death toll currently stands at 607, of which 100 have been recorded in just eight days.

It was on August 31 that the city had witnessed 18 casualties in a single day.

While 2,022 cases are still active, 11,993 people have been cured or discharged.

On Friday, the district recorded 256 cases, while 435 persons tested positive on Saturday, 415 on Sunday and 324 cases were reported on Monday.

The positive cases reported on Tuesday include 120 patients with symptoms of influenza-like illness, 145 were referred by the out-patient departments and 27 are contacts of positive patients. Among them, 12 were health workers, two police personnel, and five pregnant women.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Tuesday include a 90-year-old woman from Rishi Nagar, a 15-year-old from Prem Nagar, Lohara, a 75-year-old woman from Chander Nagar, a 60-year-old man from Rishi Nagar, a 78-year-old man from Aggar Nagar, a 56-year-old man from Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, a 67-year-old man from Janta Colony, a 44-year-old man from Mullanpur, a 55-year-old man from Samrala Road, Khanna, a 64-year-old woman from Khanna, a 65-year-old man from Kalgidhar, a 35-year-old man from Shimlapuri, a 53-year-old man from Amargarh, an 82-year-old woman from Basti Jodhewal, a 53-year-old woman from Valmiki Nagar, a 67-year-old man from Adarsh Nagar, a 60-year-old man from BoparaiKhurd, a 77-year-old man from Doraha, an 80-year-old man from Jalandhar Bypass.

When asked about the sudden spike in positive cases and casualties, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the efforts are on to stop the further spread of the infection. “The infection should reach a plateau and after that, there will be a decline in the Covid-19 cases,” he said.

top news
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
India responds to UN human rights chief’s criticism of situation in Kashmir
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
In response to China’s actions, Indian troops ready for long haul in Ladakh
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
Ajit Doval walks out of SCO meet of NSAs over ‘fictitious’ Pak map that violates norms
India elected to three key UN bodies
India elected to three key UN bodies
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘To vilify Muslims’: Supreme Court stops Sudarshan TV show on UPSC exam
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
‘May alert others, destroy evidence’: Why Rhea Chakraborty didn’t get bail
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In