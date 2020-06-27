Ludhiana residents concerned over waste along Buddha Nullah

cities

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:19 IST

The lackadaisical approach adopted by the municipal corporation (MC) in cleaning the Buddha Nullah is likely to take a toll on the residents during the coming monsoon season as silt has again accumulated at different points including, New Kundanpuri and main Haibowal Puli.

The residents have also been raising concern over the dumping of silt, which is removed from the nullah, along its banks. They rued that it would again flow into the nullah during rainfall and the MC should regularly shift the silt from the site.

Ratan Singh, a resident of the New Kundanpuri area, said, “Every time the residents have to bear the brunt for the MC’s failure in getting the nullah cleaned. This year also, the MC had commenced the desilting work with a delay of around two months. The work was being carried out rigorously during the initial days. Now again, filth has accumulated in the nullah which reduces its capacity and leads to overflowing of the nullah during the rainy season.”

Former BJP councillor Narinder Malhi said, “The desilting process is not being taken up properly and silt is not being removed from the centre. The silt which is being removed is being dumped along the banks, which will again flow into the nullah during rainfall.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Poclain machines have been deployed and the nullah is being cleaned regularly. Machinery has also been deployed to shift the silt which is lifted out. Residents are also at fault as they dump waste into the nullah. The officials of operations and maintenance cells have been told to keep the nullah and internal drain lines clean so that residents don’t face trouble due to water accumulation or overflowing of nullah during monsoon.”

The nullah overflows almost every year near the New Kundanpuri area, Upkar Nagar and surrounding areas, leaving the residents in a fix as the rainwater mixed with sewer enters their houses.